WA Health Reveal Three Truck Drivers Likely Infectious While In The Community

Three truck drivers have tested positive for Covid after travelling from South Australia and are believed to have spent time within the community during their infectious period.

All three cases travelled in two separate trucks and tested positive to the virus after leaving WA.

Two of the drivers who were sharing one vehicle, both tested negative for the virus prior to departing to WA and again on crossing the border.

Both men are fully vaccinated.

The men then spent a total of three days in WA, only receiving a positive test result on their way to NSW on December 12.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook has asked WA residents to remain vigilant and watch for symptoms after the positive cases were believed to have been active within the community while infectious.

“It is possible both men were infectious during the three days in Western Australia,” he said.

“Our contact tracing team is currently in action, tracing the movements of the truck drivers whilst they were in WA.”

According to Health Minister Cook, 55 contacts have been identified and are working with the health department to identify further potential contacts.

There have been another seven sites added to the list of exposure sites with residents asked to continue checking the list for further updates.

