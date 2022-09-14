WA Government Bows Down To Union Pressure Offering Public Sector Workers Further Increase

Western Australia's public sector workers are set for an increased pay offer after months of bitter disputes with public sector unions.

Nurses, teachers and police are amongst the state's 120,000 workforce in line for a 12 percent rise, adding $3120 to their base wage this year and next if they earn under $104,000.

They'll also pocket a one-off payment of $3000 as a sign-on bonus.

The latest pay deal, the third since December, will see lower-paid workers gain a bigger pay check, compared to the previous offer of 3 per cent for all workers and a $2500 payment.

While the offer has yet to be formally accepted, the state's peak unions body United Workers Union is pleased with the outcome.

“Workers in schools, hospitals, transport, child protection, health, and emergency services have taken a stand for themselves and the services they deliver. The government has been forced to listen,” UnionsWA secretary Owen Whittle said.

“This policy is a long way from the flat $1000 pay increases offered by the government last year and unions continue to substantially increase the pay offered to public sector workers.

The unions have said that "all workers will need to consider offers made by their employer," ensuring both the wages policy and issues around resourcing are met.

The union has commended the improved offer, saying it would help ease cost of living pressures for the lowest paid workers in the public service.

