WA Father Drowns Attempting To Save Teenage Sons

A Western Australia father has died while trying to save his teenage sons from drowning at a southwest beach.

Paramedics were called to Yallinup Beach following reports that a man had been pulled from the water on Saturday evening.

Despite resuscitation efforts by both onlookers and paramedics, the man was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

According to South West WA Acting Superintendent John Bowman, the man drowned while attempting to save his 13 and 15-year-old sons from drowning.

“To him, they looked like they were struggling in the water, and unfortunately, he drowned trying to save them,” he told ABC news.

“The dad had no real swimming experience.

“Like most parents do, they go to the aid of their kids when they’re struggling, thinking they can try and save them. But the boys were fine, and unfortunately he wasn’t.”

An official report is being prepared for the coroner.

