WA Child Protection Workers Set To Walk Out On The Job Today

Western Australia child protection workers are set to walk off the job today amid calls for lighter caseloads.

Child protection workers are claiming they are unable to provide sufficient support to children due to breaches of workload orders.

Workers and members of the Community and Public Sector Union are set to march on the West Australian Industrial Relations offices in Perth’s CBD today.

The strike follows numerous calls for action over excessive workloads and staff burn out.

Union branch secretary Rikki Hendon told WA Today that child protection workers had exhausted every avenue in a push for change.

“Our child protection members have told the department repeatedly that they are dangerously overloaded with cases, which puts the vulnerable children they work with at risk, but have not seen their employer take the necessary action to remedy this,” - Union brach secretary Rikki Hendon

Ms Hendon said the cap on cases has continued to be stretched to the point that the highest case load limit has be exceeded near 100 times.

“This year, there have been 612 reported cases of child protection workloads exceeding the limit of 15 cases, a limit that can only be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.

“Of greater concern is that the absolute limit of 18 cases has been breached at least 85 times, in the same period.”

At least 1,000 children have at some point been left without a case worker due to understaffing, burn out and staff vacancies this year alone.

The state currently has 7,532 children under the care of the Child Protection department, many of whom are part of ongoing investigations into their welfare, with 1,034 of these children without an allocated child protection officer.

