Visiting Skyfire 2020

Public Transport:

The best way to get to Skyfire is catch public transport. We are currently working with ACT Government to finalise the transport schedule.

Walking:

Skyfire is located 20 mins from the Canberra CBD. You will need to walk south of the city to view along side Lake Burley Griffin. There will be a range of road closures to ensure your safety when visiting the event.

Driving:

Limited parking will be available around Lake Burley Griffin. To gain access to Skyfire we recommend you park north of the Lake. Further details will be provided closer to the event

Ride Sharing Services:

To visit Skyfire you can use ride sharing services such as Uber and Taxi’s. Ensure you are dropped off at a public drop off point. Further information will be provided closer to the event.