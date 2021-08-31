PSA: That Wellness Retreat In 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is Real If You Fancy One Of Those Smoothies

If you're looking for your next binge-worthy tv series, this is it!

This American drama series on Hulu is based on Liane Moriarty's book, Nine Perfect Strangers which as the title suggests follows the stories of nine unique guests on a 10-day retreat who undergo a mind-blowing spiritual journey at the hands of the resort's mysterious host, Masha (aka Nicole Kidman).

But, the stunning, yet eery resort referred to as Tranquillum House is not at all what it seems to be...

Well, as it turns out this creepy resort is actually a real wellness retreat called SOMA, a contemporary sanctuary hidden in the hinterlands of Australia's very own Byron Bay.

Go figures.

The space offers everything from meditation to unique masterclasses to specialised meals and more, they do not dose their guests with those smoothies that will unlock your inner crazy...

So as you can imagine, finding spiritual enlightenment does come with a hefty price tag with starting prices coming in $2,500 AUD for one person or $3,995 for a couple.

But, if you do fancy dipping into your soul savings (excuse the pun) after the year we've all had the resort is currently accepting reservations for retreats in 2021 and 2022 pending interstate lockdowns and all!

Just make sure you watch out for those smoothies.

