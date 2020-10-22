Virtual Performers Have Been Announced For The 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival!

A star-studded line-up of Australian music sensations will take to the stage throughout the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival! The Victoria Racing (VRC) has announced a VERY impressive list of chart-toppers who will grace our living rooms via Network 10's broadcast.

The performances will be pre-recorded in iconic locations across Australia in the lead up to Cup Week.

Kicking off on AAMI Victoria Derby Day with former Australian Crawl front man and rock royalty James Reyne.

The AAMI Victoria Derby Day line-up will feature multiple ARIA-winning genre defying artist, ILLY, performing his energetic hit anthem, Then What, from Brisbane.



On Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, multiple Aria award winner and multiplatinum singer/ songwriter Delta Goodrem, will sing her aptly named latest single, Solid Gold, on Network 10.



Lexus Melbourne Cup Day will also showcase alt-rock band The Rubens performing their nostalgic new single Time of My Life from the picturesque Sydney Harbour.



Prior to the running of the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup, Pete Murray will lead a celebratory moment marking the 160 year old journey of our greatest race performing a special acoustic rendition of his latest single, Found My Place, from his home town of Byron Bay.

The Masked Singer winner and Neighbours star, Bonnie Anderson, will then have the honour of singing the Australian National Anthem live from Flemington.



Jon Stevens and his band, including an eight-piece string section, will then feature from Flemington Racecourse, belting out the anthemic Never Tear Us Apart by INXS. Everyone will also be treated to the song’s iconic saxophone solo live from The Club Stand’s Roof Garden with sweeping views of the much-loved Melbourne city skyline.



Kennedy Oaks Day sees the operatic talents of songstress Kate Miller-Heidke and 2020 ARIA Award Nominee, contemporary Country Rocker Casey Barnes, delighting viewers.



The Carnival reaches its crescendo on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day with Sydney-born / LA based global sensation, Sam Fischer, who will connect with Australia from across the globe performing his smash hit track with over 250 million worldwide streams, This City, from Los Angeles.

Closing out the VRC’s stellar entertainment line-up, Bonnie Anderson, will return to perform from The Club Stand’s Roof Garden on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day.



The 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 31 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday 7 November.

We can't wait to have the best seat in the house...literally!

