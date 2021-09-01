Virgin Australia Reveals Incentives For Vaccinated Travellers

Virgin Australia is planning to launch its own incentives program to reward vaccinated travellers.

Following in the footsteps of Qantas, Virgin is launching the 'VA-X & Win' campaign which will give vaccinated travellers the opportunity to to enter a competition and win one of 251 prizes.

Just some of the prizes include 100,000 Velocity points, Virgin lounge benefits, free business class, free economy and they've even thrown in a pair of PJ's.

Virgin's ultimate grand prize is one million Velocity frequent flyer points.

The airline says the prize pool is worth a whopping $150,000.

All Australians who are over the age of 18 and fully vaccinated before the end of 2021 are eligible to enter the competition.

Virgin Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said the only way for us to get back to normal is to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is our way back to the things we love and the people we miss, and most importantly, it's the only way we can protect the lives and livelihoods of all Australians," she said.

"We are all in this together and the sooner we are vaccinated to the thresholds required by government, the sooner we can return to a quality way of life that includes travelling freely within our own country and abroad."

This isn't the first time Virgin have pledged their support to the Covid-19 vaccination announcing on Monday that vaccinations will become mandatory for all Virgin staff.

The airline has said they would like all frontline staff vaccinated by November 15.

The incentive to get vaccinated is not exclusive to customers, with Virgin also creating a prize pool for vaccinated staff members with prizes including a trip to Hamilton Island and business class flights.

