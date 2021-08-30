Virgin Australia Mandate COVID Vaccines For All Employees

Following in the footsteps of the countries national courier, Virgin Australia have announced a mandate for all employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 in an effort to protect staff, customers and the community.

The requirement for its frontline employees to be fully vaccinated will come into effect from 15 November, while office staff will need to have been inoculated by 31 March 2022.

The National Briefing

Last week the airline was in talks with unions and employees, following the Federal governments inaction to enact an industry mandate.

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said although a lot of their employees were already vaccinated, they are keen to ensure the best policy from the outset is established for the organisation.

“It is clear that vaccination is the only way back to normal freedom of movement and the richness in life that comes from spending meaningful, in person time with family, friends and colleagues” - CEO Jayne Hrdlicka

Virgin are now discussing the details of the proposed vaccination requirement via their internal safety committees, unions and other forums.

The declaration follows last week’s announcement by Qantas that they would mandate their frontline workers be vaccinated within three months.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr