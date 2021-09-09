Virgin Australia Launch Direct Non-Stop Flights From Perth To Launceston

Perth will soon be connected directly to Launceston as Virgin Australia launch it's first ever non-stop flights between the two COVID-free cities.

Services connecting northern Tasmania with Western Australia will begin November 5 operating three times a week until January.

Launceston Airport CEO Shane O’Hare said the move by Virgin is a positive step in revitalising the tourism sector "especially for the long-weekend leisure market"

“In September alone, Virgin has launched a new route to Adelaide, committed to Perth and increased capacity to Brisbane, which combined add around 3,000 new seats to the airport each week” - Shane O'Hare

Meanwhile, WA's hard border could remain in place with the COVID-hit eastern states until Easter next year.

Premier Mark McGowan has told Seven he can't set a date until Western Australia hits above the 80 per cent vaccination target.

"We'll bring down borders with NSW and Victoria, the infected states when it’s safe to do so and the way it becomes safe to do so is for West Australians to get vaccinated" - Premier McGowan

In Launceston Airport's 90-year history this is the first time that travellers will be able to fly directly to and from Perth on commercial services.

Tickets are now on sale from $149.

