While us locals know and love our city, we often get a bad wrap from other states, who claim there's "nothing to do" in Canberra. One Canberran Tiktoker is trying to change those opinions...

Bri Williams posted a video to Tiktok, saying she's "sick of people saying all we have is Parliament House".

She joined Mobbs & Roses to talk about the huge response the now viral video has had...