Viola Davis To Play Lead Villain In 'The Hunger Games' Prequel Film

JUST IN: The Hunger Games’ prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has found its lead villain!

It’s been revealed Viola Davis will be playing Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul in the hotly anticipated movie, which is set 64 years before the events of the original quadrilogy.

“The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul,” announced Lionsgate’s President, Nathan Kahane.

“Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story.”

Opposite Davis, Tom Blyth will be playing an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, who’s caught mentoring a problematic tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), before eventually becoming the tyrant of Panem.

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore) and Ashley Liao (Fuller House) will also appear as part of the film’s extensive cast.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is slated to hit cinemas on November 17th, 2023.

