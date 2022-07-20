Viola Davis Joins An All-Female Unit Of Warriors In 'The Woman King' Trailer

Viola Davis is starring in a new movie hitting cinemas in October, The Woman King.

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Some things are worth fighting for…

Check out the trailer here:

The film will also star Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and John Boyega.

Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live! The Woman King will be in cinemas October 13.

