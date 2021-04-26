Vinnies Good Night In

Friday May 7, 2021

Article heading image for Vinnies Good Night In

The Vinnies Good Night In is a fun and easy way to spend quality time with family and friends while raising money for a good cause. In a time when connection and a strong support system is more important than ever.

How do you take part? Stay in and donate what you would spend on a night out. The night is what you make it. From hosting dinner parties, to cosy movie nights or playing board games with friends, there are so many ways to enjoy a Good Night In.

Register your event to be able to tune into the live stream on the night to see how your Good Night In will make a difference, and to hear stories from West Australians supported through Vinnies Emergency Assistance program.

To learn more, ask questions or get help registering your event check out Vinnies here

