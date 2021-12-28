Viewers Have Found This Major Editing Mistake In 'Don't Look Up'

Surely you've watched Don't Look Up by now! The story follows two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and features Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans and more. So, it's a pretty star-studded film.

But it seems something went wrong...very wrong in the editing process. TikTok user @sightpicture took to the platform to share a major fail in the film.

It looks like they accidentally included the film crew!

You can find the mistake at 1:28:10 and lasts a few frames. Someones gettin' fired!

Other than that, the movie is worth watching, so put it on your list.

