Video Of UFO-Like Craft Baffles The Internet

A Tik Tok user has uploaded baffling footage of a UFO-like aircraft being towed into a top-secret military base in a remote region of the US.

The craft was filmed at arms developer Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale Radar-Cross Section Measurement facility in the Mojave Desert in eastern California.

Twitter user Ruben Hofs said the scaffolding in the background was an identifying feature of the location.

The video has sparked excitement with many observing the object to be markedly different from typical test aircraft.

Interestingly, the site is near Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plan 42 in Palmdale, which played a key role in the development of US stealth aircraft from the early 1980s.

Steven Trimble, AvaitionWeek’s defence editor, says he showed the footage to US Air Force Air Combat Command Chief General Mark Kelly.

“His immediate reply was that he had no idea what it was. And then he took my laptop and stared at it for about 20 seconds. His expression was somewhere between confused and impressed,” said Mr Trimble.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.