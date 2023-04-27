Victorians Are Paying More In Tax Than Any Other State

Victorians slugged the highest taxes in Australia, as data showed they paid an average of $5,638 taxes to both levels of government from 2021 to 2022.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data, the Andrews Government and councils collected an extra $7.3 billion in land tax, stamp duty, rates and other charges in the last financial year alone.

There was a 25 per cent increase in the total amount the Victorian and local governments pocketed, compared to the year before.

The ABS finding shows that land tax revenue surged from $3.2 billion to $4.1 billion, and young Australians are struggling to enter the housing market as the total stamp duty has been pushed to $10.72 billion.

Shadow Treasurer Brad Rowswell said these findings confirmed that Victorians paid more tax than ever.

“And it’s only going to get worse for Victorians when the Andrews Government hands down what promises to be a horror State Budget next month,” Mr Rowswell said.

“By the Andrews Government’s own numbers, their tax take will rise by 14 per cent over the next three years with the land tax take set to increase by 21 per cent over the same time.”

He said the total state taxes were forecasted to rise to $35.6 billion by 2025 to 2026, rising $17.3 billion compared to the number in 2014.

“And young Victorians continue to struggle to enter the property market thanks to some of the highest stamp duty rates in the nation under the Andrews Government,” he added.

“For as long as the Andrews Government is in power, every Victorian will continue to pay more and get less because it simply can’t manage money.”

