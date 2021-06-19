Victorian Man Injured After Falling From Cairns Quarantine Hotel Balcony

A 29 year-old-Victorian man has been hospitalised after falling from a hotel balcony in an attempt to evade quarantine.

After arriving from Victoria on Friday morning, the man has been quarantining at the Pacific Hotel in Cairns.

Police say the man attempted to escape quarantine by scaling the building which eventually leading him to fall.

In a statement, Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said the man, who was eventually seen being wheeled away while clutching a pair cowboy boots by paramedics, the man attempted to climb out of their hotel room via the balcony.

“A gentleman did try to climb out of the balcony that they were on and then fell,” - Jeanette Young

The man was not seriously injured but has been sent to Cairns hospital after sustaining minor injuries to both legs.

Investigations are ongoing.

