Victorian Government Confirm Details For Bert Newton's State Funeral

A state funeral service has been confirmed for entertainer Bert Newton in Melbourne on Friday November 12.

The Victorian government announced the details of the service, which will be held at St Patrick's Cathedral in East Melbourne.

Due to current restrictions, only friends, family and close colleagues will be in attendance.

The service will be live streamed, those wanting to be tribute have been directed to VMCH's O'Neill House to make a donation.

Newton's wife Patti said honouring Bert with a state funeral is fitting for the iconic entertainer who loved his hometown.

"I think Bert would love it. I think it will be very nice and it's a wonderful gesture," Patti Newton said.

"He's very Melbourne. Even though he's worked in all different states, Melbourne was his state and his love."

Newton was born in Fitzroy North in 1938, and became a local broadcaster by the age of 15.

Newton passed away at age 83 last week following ongoing health complications.

