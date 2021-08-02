Victoria Tightens Cross-Border Bubble Amid Fears Of Spiking NSW Covid-19 Cases

Victoria recorded two new local Covid-19 cases on Monday.

With NSW cases riding the triple digits, Health Minister Martin Foley has said the area along the Murray continues to be of great concern with cross-border communities transiting between Victoria and NSW more frequently than desired.

Mr Foley said its prudent that Victoria takes measures to strengthen the border bubble and limit non-essential movement to “keep us all safe”.

“We really don’t make these changes lightly. We know that will have an impact on many border residents, but we also know that an outbreak of the Delta variant on our doorstep will have an even more negative impact on our border communities," he said.

“If you're from Albury, please don't shop in Wangaratta, Werribee or Warrnambool, if the essential reason for your travel can be attended to in Wodonga”

The six essential reasons you can leave your area include:

Necessary goods and services, including medical care and getting a Covid-19 test

Care and compassionate reasons

Paid or voluntary work (including for charitable and religious purposes)

Education (including childcare and early childhood services)

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination

Sport and exercise at a sporting club or at a physical recreation facility (excludes alpine areas)

There are substantial fines of up to $5452 for those who cross the border for unnecessary reasons.

Health Department Secretary Kate Matson has pressed the importance of patience as exemption requests are processed.

If travelling across the border into Victoria as a cross-border resident, Mr Foley has implored residents to stay in their own jurisdiction for essential shopping if viable to do so.

