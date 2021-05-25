Victoria Slammed with New Restrictions

Victoria records a fifth case of coronavirus with new restrictions from Tuesday 6pm.

Health authorities are linking the new case, a man in his 60's to the City of Whittlsea outbreak, connected to the Adelaide quarantine case from two weeks ago.

The new restrictions will run from 6pm, 6 May to June 4.

Acting Premier James Merlino said at Tuesday's Press Conference "the restrictions were a responsible step" to take to curb the outbreak.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton suggested the fifth case "might be the missing link". but he is confident that Victorians know what to do.

"Victoria's done it before. Victoria's done it better than anywhere in the world. We have this and Victorians know exactly what to do and are probably more primed to do the right thing than any jurisdiction in the world", he said

Restrictions include:

Private gatherings at home will be limited to five people per day

Public gatherings will be limited to 30 people

Face masks will need to be worn indoors, unless an exemption applies

In the meantime, thousands of people in the Northern suburbs have been ordered to isolate after visiting one of the listed exposure sites as authorities scramble to contain the chain of transmission from the four cases announced on Monday.

For a comprehensive list of Covid 19 exposure sites and Victorian Covid-19 guidelines, please visit https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/

