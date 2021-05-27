Victoria Plunges into Covid-19 Circuit-Breaker

Travel restrictions are back in place as Victoria enters a seven-day circuit-breaker lockdown with 12 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19.

Victoria’s Acting Premier James Merlino made the announcement at a Press Conference on Thursday where he said there was no other choice but to lock down the state, given the speed at which this variant of the virus spreads.

Health authorities moved quickly in response to the alarming speed at which the virus variant moved as exposure sites across greater Melbourne exceed 150.

The circuit-breaker lockdown is at stage 3 restrictions with only 5 reasons to leave home:

shopping for necessary goods and services

authorised work or permitted education

exercise, a 2-hour limit with one other person

care giving, compassionate, and medical reasons

The fifth reason why you can leave your home to get vaccinated

Even more restrictions for Victorian arrivals

Victoria have extended eligibility for vaccines to include the 40 to 49-year-old age group, for the Pfizer vaccine.

In response Queensland Health has declared the local government area of Whittlesea City a hotspot from 1:00am Thursday.

It comes as Queensland records one new case in a returned overseas traveller who is currently in hotel quarantine bringing the total number of active cases in Queensland to 16.

