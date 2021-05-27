Victoria Plunges into Covid-19 Circuit-Breaker

Victoria enters a seven-day circuit-breaker lockdown as the state records 12 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19.

Acting Premier James Merlino announced the state's fourth lockdown at Thursday's Press Conference where he said there was no other choice but to lock down the state, given the speed at which this variant of the virus spreads.

Health authorities moved quickly in response to the alarming speed at which the virus variant moved as exposure sites across greater Melbourne exceed 150.

The circuit-breaker lockdown is at stage 3 restrictions with only 5 reasons to leave home:

shopping for necessary goods and services

authorised work or permitted education

exercise, a 2-hour limit with one other person

care giving, compassionate, and medical reasons

The fifth reason why you can leave your home to get vaccinated

New Covid cases reported in Melbourne

Victoria have extended eligibility for vaccines to include the 40 to 49-year-old age group, for the Pfizer vaccine.

South Australia closed the border to Greater Melbourne on Wednesday with Premier Steven Marshall stating it was done to “protect the country”.

"Australia is doing extraordinarily well in tackling the coronavirus compared to just about any jurisdiction in the world and so we’ve got to work together to make sure we don't have further outbreaks and if there are that we do everything we can to keep our population safe", he said.

Meanwhile, SA Health is scrambling to track more than 49,000 travellers who crossed the Victorian border over the past three weeks since May 6.

