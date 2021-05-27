Victoria Enters Covid-19 Circuit-Breaker

Victoria has moved into Stage 3 restrictions with a seven-day circuit breaker from 11:59pm Thursday May 27 until 11:59pm June 3.

James Merlino made the announcement at a Press Conference just after 11am on Thursday and said there was no other choice but to lock down the state, given the speed at which this variant of the virus spreads.

Health authorities moved quickly in response to the alarming speed at which the virus variant moved as exposure sites across greater Melbourne exceed 150 with 10,000 primary and secondary contacts isolating.

The circuit-breaker lockdown will be at stage 3 restrictions.

Mr Merlino said there would be only five reasons people would be allowed to leave their homes:

shopping for necessary goods and services,

authorised work or permitted education,

exercise, a 2-hour limit with one other person,

care giving, compassionate, and medical reasons

the fifth reason why you can leave your home to get vaccinated

Masks must be worn inside and outside.

COVID variant "faster than we've ever recorded"

The Acting Premier also said Victoria will extend eligibility for vaccines to include those in the 40 to 49-year-old age group, for the Pfizer vaccine

"We were looking at how we can expand the eligibility for vaccinations. And we've been doing that work and we've got advice from public health, and from the Department of Health," he said.

Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia have closed their borders to Victorians while many other states are requiring testing and self-isolation.

