Verry Elleegant has taken out the 2021 Melbourne Cup after beating out race favorite, Incentivise.

Jockey James McDonald was emotional after the win and struggled to put the win into words.

“I can’t believe what’s just happened, I just can’t believe it.”

Verry Elleegant wins the 2021 Melbourne Cup

The winning mare won by an official four lengths, giving trainer Chris Waller his first Melbourne Cup.

This year’s Melbourne Cup was dubbed the race that 'restarts the nation' after it became one of the major events with spectators after months of lockdowns.

10,000 spectators were trackside to watch the victory today, it's the first time Flemington has seen crowds that size since 2019.

Minister Martin Pakula says this Melbourne Cup means more to Victorians and the country than it has in the past.

“Victorian’s have earned this and it means more to this city than it has for a long long time.”

Race favourite Incentivise came in second place, closely followed by Spanish Mission.

