Venture Out Of A Helicopter In Gold Coast's Brand New Skydiving Experience

Gold Coast City Council has just approved a 12 month trial of Heli-skydiving near Sea World.

The experience will allow adrenalin junkies to travel 10, 000ft. above ground, before plunging out of the Sea World helicopter onto a beach near Phillip Park.

New Skydive Zone In Gold Coast:



Mayor Tom Tate said,

“We will be looking at safety issues and popularity, and I think its really minimal danger. Skydiving is not about jumping out of the helicopter, it’s about if you can land well”.

This is Skydive Australia’s first drop zone that is using a helicopter and not a plane.



With a promise to see the best views of Gold Coast, tickets for this incredible adventure will cost you $570.

