'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Smashes Box Office Records

There seems to be no stopping superhero movies, with 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' becoming the third consecutive Marvel Comics property to smash pandemic-era box office records.

The anti-hero film had its American box-office debut over the weekend, drawing in upwards of $US90m over a three-day period; the largest debut for a film since Covid hit, and the second-largest ever for the month of October.

