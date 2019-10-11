Vegan Pop-Up Restaurant Comes To Kalgoorlie

Kalgoorlie-Boulder food lovers are set to get a taste of plant-based cuisine, with a pop-up restaurant and cooking demonstration coming to town next weekend.

James Wright is the founder of Love Kitchen Australia, and is keen to let locals in on some of his vegan secrets (like nut-based mozzarella) at an alfresco lunch next Friday at the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Community Gardens.

He will also be inviting guests to a vegan dining experience at the Goldfileds Arts Centre the following night, Saturday the 19th. To complete a food-filled weekend, he will be spicing up the Sunday Boulderfest markets with some Italian cuisine.

The organic chef usually hosts events in big cities, but is keen to bring his plant based dining experience to regional WA, especially after meeting a group of Kalgoorlie vegans at a health and wellness conference earlier this year.

"They told me nothing ever happens in Kalgoorlie for vegans, so I said I'd do a pop-up restaurant there"

"A plant-based diet doesn't mean you give up on yummy things."

You can get you tickets at lovekitchen.com.au/collections/kalgoorlie-boulder