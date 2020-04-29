Register Your Family for the Variety of Trivia Fundraising Event!

Get your family together and put your thinking caps on - Variety of Trivia is here!

With general knowledge, food, sports and some more obscure questions thrown in for good measure, Variety of Trivia is guaranteed fun whilst helping Variety to give kids in need a fair go.

Variety of Trivia is all online and multiple-choice event suitable for all ages and skill levels. Fancy yourself a trivia wiz? This event is not to be missed; we even have $250 worth of Woolworths gift cards to giveaway to our trivia champion.

Join us

Date: Sunday 3 May

Quiz starts at: 5pm start (AEST)

Cost: $15 per household

Location: Online from the comfort of your own home!

Prize: $250 of Woolworths gift cards

Register here