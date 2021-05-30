Vanessa Sierra Responded To Us About Splitting With Bernard Tomic!

This morning, Hughesy, Ed & Erin spoke about OnlyFans star, Vanessa Sierra, after Hughesy sent her a DM to see if she has broken up with tennis star boyfriend, Bernard Tomic. 

Tomic is currently in France and lost in the first round to a 16-year-old in the French Open.

People are speculating that the pair have broken up, after Vanessa posted a cryptic message on her Instagram, so Hughesy thought he would reach out and get to the bottom of it!

Amber Lowther

30 May 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

