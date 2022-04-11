Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Can Talk To Ghosts & Has Been Since She Was A Child

Vanessa Hudgens can see dead people. The High School Musical star revealed she can talk to ghosts and has been since she was a CHILD!

Hudgens appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show revealing she's had a lot of paranormal experiences over the years and shared her ghost-communicating journey.

Check out the clip here:

In the clip, Vanessa said, "I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things."



"I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary, the unknown is scary. But recently I was like, 'No, this is a gift and something I have the ability to do, so I’m gonna lean into it.' And I recently did my first real paranormal investigation with equipment and everything," she continued.

Vanessa also spoke about her High School Musical days and all of the auditions she had to do to finally land the role as Gabriella, as well a her baseball player boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

We never knew 'Baby V' had this gift, but we're so here for it!

