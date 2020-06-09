Vanderpump Rules Stars Stassi & Kristen Have Been Axed From The Show

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been dropped from the show after former co-star Faith Stowers revealed the pair reported her to police for a crime she had nothing to do with in 2018.

Faith, who is the only African American person to ever appear on the show, revealed what happened in a recent Instagram Live appearance:

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” she explained.

"It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

Bravo has confirmed they have also released cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, after racist tweets made by the pair recently resurfaced.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the company confirmed.

Stassi has also been dropped by her agency and publicist.

Faith has since responded to the news, telling Page Six, she feels hopeful:

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward

“I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny — I felt a sense of glory. I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it."

She added, “I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did. Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history and I’m seeing people are finally hearing us.”

Kristen and Stassi have both released public apologies:

