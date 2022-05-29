Val Kilmer Set To Be 'A Huge Part' Of Disney+'s 'Willow' Series

If there’s one thing 2022 has signified, it’s that there’s no stopping Val Kilmer!

After reprising his career-defining role as Iceman for Top Gun: Maverick, the 62-year-old Hollywood legend has allegedly signed on to return to another beloved character.

While Madmartigan was seemingly absent from the trailer for Disney+’s Willow, the show’s creator, Jonathan Kasdan, has revealed Val Kilmer’s character is vital to the series.

“Val’s a huge part of this,” Kasdan told Yahoo Entertainment.

“The first conversation I had, when Warwick [Davis] and I got the greenlight to do this, was with Val.”

However, things took a bit of a turn when production went underway, with lockdowns supposedly preventing Val from travelling to Wales for filming.

“He wasn’t able to [come and] shoot with us… But he is in the show in a big way,” Kasdan reaffirms.

"We're pretty excited about it... Madmartigan lives on."

While we’ve got everything crossed for Madmartigan to prove he somehow survived the events of the 1988 cult-classic, there is always the possibility that the character’s death somehow sets up the narrative of the show.

Whatever the case, we’re excited to see what Willow has in-store when it hits Disney+ on November 30th!

