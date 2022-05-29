Val Kilmer Set To Be 'A Huge Part' Of Disney+'s 'Willow' Series

'Madmartigan lives on'

Article heading image for Val Kilmer Set To Be 'A Huge Part' Of Disney+'s 'Willow' Series

Pics: Disney / Lucasfilm

If there’s one thing 2022 has signified, it’s that there’s no stopping Val Kilmer!

After reprising his career-defining role as Iceman for Top Gun: Maverick, the 62-year-old Hollywood legend has allegedly signed on to return to another beloved character.

Find out about Big Brother evictee Joel's awkward run in with Aleisha:

While Madmartigan was seemingly absent from the trailer for Disney+’s Willow, the show’s creator, Jonathan Kasdan, has revealed Val Kilmer’s character is vital to the series.

“Val’s a huge part of this,” Kasdan told Yahoo Entertainment.

“The first conversation I had, when Warwick [Davis] and I got the greenlight to do this, was with Val.”

Watch the trailer:

However, things took a bit of a turn when production went underway, with lockdowns supposedly preventing Val from travelling to Wales for filming.

“He wasn’t able to [come and] shoot with us… But he is in the show in a big way,” Kasdan reaffirms.

"We're pretty excited about it... Madmartigan lives on."

Post

While we’ve got everything crossed for Madmartigan to prove he somehow survived the events of the 1988 cult-classic, there is always the possibility that the character’s death somehow sets up the narrative of the show.

Whatever the case, we’re excited to see what Willow has in-store when it hits Disney+ on November 30th!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Nick Barrett

29 May 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
Willow
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
Willow
Hit
Entertainment
TV
Willow
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs