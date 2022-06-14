Val Kilmer 'Can't Believe How Kind The Whole World Has Been' After Appearing In 'Maverick'

Man, how great was Top Gun: Maverick?!

While we loved the new cast, nothing got us more excited than an appearance from Iceman himself, Val Kilmer!

The 62-year-old Hollywood legend shared the screen with Tom Cruise in a brief (but massively impactful) scene, where his legacy character emotionally encouraged Cruise’s Maverick to persist with his effort to train the new TOPGUN recruits.

Long story short: without Iceman, there wouldn’t be a movie.

Anyone who’s stayed up-to-date with Kilmer is undoubtedly aware he’s faced a litany of health complications in recent years, including a battle with throat cancer which has severely impacted his ability to speak (which is why Iceman had to predominantly communicate over text).

While his appearance in the film was short, we loved to see it and we’re not alone; it seems everyone was thrilled to see Kilmer back in one of his most iconic roles!

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kilmer said he ‘can’t believe how kind the whole world has been.’

“I get hundreds of fan letters every week. It’s very humbling,” he told the publication over email.

Talking about his involvement in ‘Maverick’, Kilmer admitted something a little bit cute about his relationship with Tom Cruise.

“Tom and I get along really well. We giggled like little kids in school between takes. I consider him a real friend. We shared intimate stories and challenges about our different lifestyles!”

What an ABSOLUTE king!

