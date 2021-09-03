Vaccines Mandatory For Tasmanian Health Care Workers & MONA Staff

The Tasmanian government has announced all health care workers will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rules are set to apply to health care workers across public and private hospitals, and they must have had one dose or evidence of a vaccination booking.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said authorities are not taking this decision lightly.

"We need to do everything we possibly can to, one, keep COVID out of Tasmania, but also to keep Tasmania safe and as protected as possible from COVID-19 should it arrive at our shores," he said.

Meantime, MONA has made COVID vaccinations mandatory for all staff, however visitors to the museum will not need to be vaccinated.

It is unknown what will happen to those who refuse a vaccination.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr