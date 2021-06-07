Australia’s vaccine rollout is stepping up a notch with more Aussies now eligible for the Pfizer jab.

Australian's over 40, people on the NDIS and their careers, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 16 years, can all receive the Pfizer vaccine as of Tuesday, June 8.

Vaccine rollout expands to more Aussies

Vice President of the Australian Medical Association, Chris Moy, has encouraged any Aussie who is eligible, to get vaccinated.

“Every single shot that is given for the protection in terms of Covid does help us because there is the possibility that it will reduce transmission through the community.”

While Australia's drug regulator is considering approving the jab for kids aged as young as 12.

It comes as the Pharmacy Guild of Australia is pushing for more pharmacies to get the okay to administer the vaccine.

Victorian President Anthony Tassone has told Australia Today it could speed up the country's rollout by months.

“When we start having younger patients who are eligible for Pfizer, hopefully, we can broaden access, hopefully we can speed up this rollout further and get vaccinated.”

The World Health Organisation has estimated 80% of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to get transmission low, at this stage 20% of Australian’s have received the jab.

