Vaccine Mandates To Be Dropped From A Number Of Venues Across QLD

Queensland will be easing Covid restrictions from next week with vaccine mandates to be lifted in a number of hospitality venues.

From Thursday, April 14 at 1AM, unvaccinated Queenslanders will no longer be required to be vaccinated to enter pubs, restaurants and clubs.

The easing of restrictions comes as the state records 9,946 new Covid cases and another eight deaths in 24 hours.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, with 90.5 percent of the eligible population now vaccinated with at least two vaccines, vaccine mandates are no longer necessary in hospitality settings.

“It’s time to reunite Queensland,” she said.

“The restrictions we had in place did their job, keeping our community safe and encouraging vaccination.”

While vaccine mandates are set to be lifted for hospitality venues, vaccinations will still be mandatory in hospitals, disability and aged care, schools, prisons and early childhood centres.

Vaccinations will no longer be mandatory in clubs, pubs, restaurants and cafes, casinos, theme parks, cinemas, weddings, showgrounds, libraries, galleries, museums and stadiums.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the state has now officially passed its peak.

“We now have clear evidence from multiple sources that we have past the peak of transmission of the secondary omicron wave within Queensland,” he said,

“We know that vaccinations protect us from severe disease,”

“It is clearly because of vaccination the impact of this virus on the Queensland community has been relatively mild.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.