Vaccine Clinics Coming To South Australian Schools

More vaccine clinics will be popping up across South Australia shortly, but this time targeting the youngsters.

Expected to be announced later this week, its understood the vaccine program will initially be delivered in northern Adelaide schools and communities, where jab take-up rates are lagging.

Next to Western Australia, SA have one of the lowest double dose rates of teens aged 12 to 15, with only 3.17 per cent vaccinated.

Education Minister John Gardner said establishing a school-based vaccine rollout is a no-brainer.

"It’s so important that people aged 12-years and older get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities" - Minister Gardner

Senior and secondary school students have walk-in privileges at many clinics already.

Meanwhile, Australian Medical Association SA president Dr Michelle Atchison said the rollout should also focus on broader regional schools and communities where vaccine rates were low.

“The other thing the AMA is very concerned about of course is rural areas, shown by the outbreak in Mt Gambier, that they weren’t prepared for needing high vaccination rates,” she said.

“People who live in rural areas and Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander people and children, we really need some process to target them as much as possible.” - Dr Atchison

Premier Steven Marshall has said an announcement on the program would be coming “shortly”.

