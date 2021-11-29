Vaccination Rates Key To Avoiding Omicron Outbreak

New South Wales reported a dip in cases on Monday with 150 new infections.

Currently, there are 170 people in hospital, while 25 of those are in ICU.

The new cases were detected from 47, 175 swabs collected on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, more than 92 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 94.5 per cent have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

Meantime, the Premier is promising a "very bright summer" for the state, despite the new Omicron variant.

Health officials are now looking at whether a third overseas traveller might be infected with the new coronavirus strain after touching down in Sydney.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said he is confident the state will get through this latest challenge.

“The pandemic is not over but we need to continue to open up our state, open up our people back to the world”

“Over the last 24 hours we had 141 people from those nine affected countries come in, there are two possibly three positive cases,” Mr Perrottet said.

"We don't just need to learn to live alongside Covid, we need to learn to live alongside variants as well"

"We are very confident, based on our high vaccination rate," he said, "Vaccination is key to NSW being able to continue to open up safely".

Meantime, with 141 travellers from southern African 'high risk' regions entering NSW in the past 24 hours, Mr Perrottet has confirmed there has been “two possibly three” positive cases reported.

Looking ahead, the Premier said he supported a singular “one nation” approach to the new virus strain, as opposed to states and territories working in silos as “a set of penal colonies”.

