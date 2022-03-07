Vaccination Mandate Ends For SA Police Force

The vaccine mandate for South Australian police officers was recently revoked, allowing unvaccinated workers to return this week.

Around 80 officers will resume weekly routines on Monday, after the announcement was made last Friday.

Officers who are yet to be double-jabbed must provide a negative rapid antigen test prior to their shifts, and also wear a mask on the job.

The Police Commissioner spoke on the decision, and the upcoming restrictions set to be eased.

"Based on the review we've done, this is the appropriate time to lift this particular mandate," Commissioner Grant Stevens said.

"We were considering our position for quite some time.

"I'm pleased that these people can come back to work. This is the right time for this to occur."

Stevens said a decision on removing the mandate for other sectors, such as health care, would be lifted following continuous reviews in the coming weeks.

