Vaccination Clinic Engages Herd Immunity In Newcastle Region

New South Wales' first regional large-scale vaccination hub is now open at Belmont, near Newcastle.

The former Bunnings Belmont site opened earlier this week on July 19, holding the capacity to deliver up to 20,000 doses per week.

On Monday, the site administered approximately 1000 doses as vaccination plans begin to ramp up.

Prior to its transformation into a medical facility, the Lake Macquarie centre was an empty Bunnings site.

Those eligible can book in for either a shot of Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

Hunter New England Local Health District Chief Executive, Michael DiRienzo, spoke on the milestone for the Hunter region.

“In just six weeks we have converted an empty warehouse to a built-for-purpose clinic, including medical treatment bays, waiting areas, a pharmacy preparation area, storage, staff facilities and public amenities,” - Health District Chief Executive, Michael DiRienzo

On Monday, the region's COVID-19 executive director Elizabeth Grist spoke at the site saying earlier problems with the booking system had now been fixed.

"I understand people's frustration, and it is very disappointing, but we are working on it," Ms Grist said.

"NSW Health is working on the booking system, and I've been told this morning some of those glitches have been ironed out."

