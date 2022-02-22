US Women's Soccer Team Make History Winning Equal Pay In $24 Million Settlement

A US national women’s soccer team have made history after being promised equal pay for the foreseeable future and being awarded $24 million in a settlement with US Soccer.

The settlement ends a six-year-long lawsuit over equal pay and promises a deal which will see the players split $22 million in damages.

At least $2 million will be attributed to the players’ post-soccer careers and charities which promote support for women in sports.

The deal will also see equal pay for women and men playing in national teams which includes World Cup bonuses.

US Soccer President and former player, Cindy Parlow Cone said this is a huge step for women in Soccer.

“This is just one step towards rebuilding the relationship with the women’s team. I think this is a great accomplishment and I’m excited about the future and working together with them,” she said.

“Now we can shift the focus to other things, most importantly, growing the game at all levels and increasing opportunities for girls and women.”

The move toward equal pay for women in soccer started back in 2016 after five USWNT players complained to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Three years after the complaint, the players sued for damages citing the federal Equal Pay Act and a section of the Civil Rights Act.

