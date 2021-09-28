US Singer R. Kelly Has Been Found Guilty Of Sex Trafficking

US singer R Kelly has been found guilty on all charges during a highly publicised sex trafficking trial.

Over the course of six weeks, eleven of Kelly’s accusers hit the stand to testify against the singer and to describe in detail the violence and sexual humiliation they endured by Kelly.

Kelly has been accused of using his celebrity status to lure, exploit and abuse women over the span of 20 years.

The jury deliberated for only two days before returning with a guilty verdict on all charges. Kelly is due to be sentenced on May 4th and could be facing the rest of his life in prison.

The R&B super star was found to be the man behind a horrific scheme that coerced young women and children into being sexually abused over extended periods of time.

R Kelly (full name Robert Sylvester Kelly) was also found to have produced child pornography, been involved in kidnapping and to have trafficked sex abuse victims between US states.

Documents were disclosed during the trial outlining the terrible abuse suffered by Kelly’s victims which included not allowing them to use the bathroom or eat without his permission.

According to a written statement by one of the women Kelly drugged and raped, she had been in “hiding” since going public with her allegations after “threats” were made against her.

"I'm ready to start living my life free from fear and to start the healing process," the woman said.

Lawyer Gloria Allred who had represented multiple victims said that of all of the “sexual predators” she had pursued, that Kelly is the worst.

Kelly was also found guilty of racketeering and will face child pornography charges and obstruction charges in Chicago and sex abuse charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

