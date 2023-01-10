US Rapper Angry Tweets Qantas After Airline Loses His Luggage

US rapper Denzel Curry is the latest victim of lost luggage – and took to Twitter like the rest of us Aussies to angry tweet Qantas.

Curry took to Twitter on Monday to express his anger after Qantas’ budget airline Jetstar lost his bags on a flight.

The rapper encouraged his followers to “Tweet at Qantas and tell them to find my bags asap”.

It was shortly followed with another tweet with Curry himself pleading for his cases to be found.

Jetstar Airways replied to Curry’s tweet – with a message quite similar to what other Australians have received and that the airline is “urgently looking into this”.

Hey, at least Curry somehow found a bit of humour in the situation, retweeting Qantas’ New Years tweet.

Neither Curry or Qantas have provided an updated if the luggage has be found yet.

We’re sure when it is though, they’ll be a tweet or four!