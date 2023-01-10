US Rapper Angry Tweets Qantas After Airline Loses His Luggage

Oh, do we all relate!

Article heading image for US Rapper Angry Tweets Qantas After Airline Loses His Luggage

US rapper Denzel Curry is the latest victim of lost luggage – and took to Twitter like the rest of us Aussies to angry tweet Qantas.

Curry took to Twitter on Monday to express his anger after Qantas’ budget airline Jetstar lost his bags on a flight.

The rapper encouraged his followers to “Tweet at Qantas and tell them to find my bags asap”.

Post

It was shortly followed with another tweet with Curry himself pleading for his cases to be found.

Post

Jetstar Airways replied to Curry’s tweet – with a message quite similar to what other Australians have received and that the airline is “urgently looking into this”.

Post

Hey, at least Curry somehow found a bit of humour in the situation, retweeting Qantas’ New Years tweet.

Post

Neither Curry or Qantas have provided an updated if the luggage has be found yet.

 

We’re sure when it is though, they’ll be a tweet or four!

10 January 2023

Denzel Curry
Qantas
lost luggage
australia
Listen Live!
Denzel Curry
Qantas
lost luggage
australia
Denzel Curry
Qantas
lost luggage
australia
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs