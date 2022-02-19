US President Joe Biden Claims Russia Plans To Invade Ukraine In The Coming Days

Despite Russia claiming they have pulled back a number of their troops, US President Joe Biden is not convinced.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Tuesday following claims that Russia had pulled their troops back from the Ukraine border.

President Biden believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made the decision to invade Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and will do so in a matter of days.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

"We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days," he said.

Mr Biden credited the United States’ knowledge of the hostile situation to the country’s “significant intelligence capability”.

President Biden echoed his previous warnings of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia and urged Putin to rethink his movements.

According to Biden, the US and its many supporters will come together to ensure Russia takes accountability for its actions.

Russia is believed to have accumulated around 190,000 military personnel for the invasion of Ukraine which the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe say is “the most significant military mobilisation in Europe since the Second World War."

While President Biden is certain Russia plans to invade Ukraine in the coming days, Russia vehemently denies the claims.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.