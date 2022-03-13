US Journalist Killed In Ukraine By Russian Forces

An American journalist has been shot and killed by Russian forces while travelling through the town of Irpin to film refugees.

According to Ukraine police, 50-year-old film maker Brent Renaud was shot and killed while attempting to film people leaving Kyiv.

Mr Renaud and fellow film maker Juan Arredondo were crossing a checkpoint when Russian troops opened fire.

A representative for The New York Times commented on Mr Renaud’s death saying the 50-year-old was “a talented film maker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years” but was not on an assignment at the time of his death.

TIME later issued a statement saying Mr Renaud was “working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis” when he was killed.

Mr Arrendondo who survived the attack, was filmed by a spokesperson for the public hospital where he was being treated, describing the attack.

"Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, and we crossed a checkpoint, and they started shooting at us. So the driver turned around, and they kept shooting, two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud, and he's been shot and left behind," he said.

"I saw him being shot in the neck, and we got split, and I got pulled."

Mr Renaud’s death follows an air-strike on a military base near Kyiv, killing at least 35 people and injuring hundreds of others.

This brings the total number of casualties in the besieged city of Kyiv to 2,000.

