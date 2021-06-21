Urgent Scammer Alert In Perth!

Police are advising you to hang up the phone if you receive a random call asking about your computer’s security status.

Perth residents should all be on high alert about potential phone calls from scammers.

It comes after recent news that scam phone calls have been making their rounds.

The calls are attempting to convince possible victims that their computer is infected with a virus and to purchase the anti-virus software.

By giving scammers remote access to your devices, they can acquire any personal information, including banking details.

Scammers In Perth:

Police have warned people not to give out their passwords to any person who emails or calls saying that they are from the ATO, FBI, AFP or Microsoft.

If you believe you have fallen victim to one of these calls, please contact SCAMwatch here.

