Updated: ADF On Standby As Testing Wait-Times Explode

South Australia recorded 154 new Covid cases on Tuesday, with five people in hospital.

It comes as the state has relaxed testing requirements for interstate arrivals, if they deliver a negative test 72 hours prior to travel and don't have any symptoms.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Meanwhile, the Australian Defence Force are on standby to be deployed to South Australia as wait-times blow out to nine hours at the over-run at the Victoria Park testing site.

SA police commissioner Grant Stevens has been in discussions with health authorities over enlisting help from the ADF amid lengthy wait times ahead of the festive season.

Mr Stevens said the decision will come down to more than manpower.

“Sometimes it’s not about arms and legs, it’s having the right skill set,” he said.

It comes after testing lines were reported to be stretching 1.5km onto Wakefield and Fullarton Roads.

Not an isolated incident, Ridgehaven's 24-hour testing site was also swamped with people waiting more than six hours to get tested.

With staggering delays compromising the health status of South Australians, a review of wait-times was announced by SA Pathology on Tuesday with staffing numbers a key component of the investigation.

“If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, please seek testing as soon as possible,” the statement said.

“We understand testing sites are busy and we encourage everyone to be patient and kind to others, including staff who are working hard to organise logistics and collect samples.”

On Monday, SA Health swabbed 20,223 people for Covid.

Meanwhile, taking to their social pages, SA Health are imploring residents and travellers to be patient.

"The significant increase in the number of COVID-19 tests is impacting test result turnaround times," it wrote.

"You should receive your result within 24 hours.

"Please do not call the pathology lab for results earlier than 24 hours after you have had your test."

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr