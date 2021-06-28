UPDATE: Where Can Canberrans Go

For the first time in a long time Canberrans now face multiple restrictions on where they can travel in Australia, amid a number of community COVID-19 cases in various states.

Here’s where Canberrans can and can’t go at the moment.

NSW: The ACT has stay-at-home orders in effect for the Greater Sydney area including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour areas, elsewhere across the state remains fine to travel to and from for now.

VIC: Travellers arriving in Victoria from the ACT now need to be tested for COVID-19 and isolate until negative.

QLD: Canberrans are able to travel to the Sunshine state for now but Queensland is still restricting entry for those who visited the National Gallery, despite it being removed as a covid exposure site last week.

SA: South Australia has closed its border to the ACT.

WA: Canberrans arriving in Western Australia will now be subject to 14 days quarantine.

TAS: Canberrans can freely travel to and from Tasmania at this time.

NT: Stay-at-home order have been introduced for travellers from the Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield council areas in the Northern Territory as the NT Capital is placed under a snap 48 hour lockdown.

NZ: New Zealand has suspended the Travel bubble with Australia for the time being.