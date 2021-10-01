UPDATE: One Teen Dead After Ingesting Unknown Substance In North Queensland

Sadly, one teenager has died from an adverse reaction after ingesting an unknown substance in North Mackay.

On Thursday emergency services were called out to a home on Malcomson Street around 10:30am to reports of six unwell children requiring urgent medical attention.

At the time all six were transferred to the emergency ward at the Mackay Base Hospital, with a 15-year-old boy in a serious condition.

Tragically the boy died from damaging side effects, while a 12-year-old girl and two boys, aged 15 and 16, remain in a stable condition.

Two other teenagers, a girl and boy, both 15, were discharged on Thursday afternoon.

A police investigation is underway with local detectives and scientific officers attempting to determine the substance ingested and the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

